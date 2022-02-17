my lunar new year fortune

Spent a good 30 minutes after school laughing hysterically with one of my co-workers about our misadventures with colonoscopies and other “fun” medical procedures. Last week a different co-worker and I were recounting the number of times we’ve accidentally said “bad words” in front of students. She had tripped and fallen on top of a student while trying to crawl into a corner for a lockdown drill on the same day that I yelled “what the heck are you doing?!” to a kid who was rolling around on the floor and crashing into the bookshelves and then another kid raised her hand and said, “I’m pretty sure ‘heck’ is a bad word.” Not content to let that go, I said, “oh no, honey, you’re thinking of a different word.” And then I volleyed back and forth with this first grader over what was and wasn’t a bad word for the next five minutes. Neither one of us was budging. So I guess there is no shortage of reasons to laugh at myself, I just wish they were a little less low brow.