because i don’t have enough unfinished projects

Saw the #the100dayproject on Instagram and thought it sounded like a good idea. But why?! Of course I started a day late, but here are my first three days. In order to keep it simple I’m making some variation of this same flower in a mixture of blues and greens on a 5-1/2 inch white-ish or maybe gray-ish background for the next 100 days. Sometimes I wonder what’s wrong with me.