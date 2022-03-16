Previous
wednesday walk by wiesnerbeth
wednesday walk

Today would have been my grandma’s 100-something birthday. She liked to sew and crochet and garden and was a fierce euchre player. Purple was her favorite color.
16th March 2022 16th Mar 22

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
Diane ace
She would have loved those flowers. Did she teach you to sew?
March 18th, 2022  
