final decision by wiesnerbeth
Couldn’t decide what to make for the school cook-off tomorrow so I got up early and went to the grocery store before work and bought ingredients for three different desserts, but still didn’t even have everything for even one recipe. Came home from work and had a mini-meltdown at which point Jack said we were making this because it was no-bake (although it had to be adapted to fit the theme). Then he instructed me to make the crust and the second layer while he went to the store for the rest of the ingredients and brought home Chik-Fil-A for dinner. Then he finished the rest of it. Thank god I have someone to save me from myself.
