cbq quilt show
cbq quilt show

My friend Carlene’s quilt — she made a one-inch wool hexagon with something hand-embroidered on it to record every day for a year. Puts my 100-day project to shame!
2nd April 2022 2nd Apr 22

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian.
KazzaMazoo
What an amazing project!
April 3rd, 2022  
