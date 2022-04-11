Previous
Next
hmmmm by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3197

hmmmm

Had no idea that Siri could identify plants in your photos. Also dismayed to find out that what I thought was marsh marigold is really lesser celandine — an invasive weed.
11th April 2022 11th Apr 22

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
876% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise