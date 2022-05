partridge berry

It’s really hard to take a picture of these tiny things with a phone and I was going to choose the blue-eyed grass instead until I looked at other pictures online and most of them were blurry too. And, after I spent 30 minutes looking at the 15 photos I took trying to decide which one was best, I realized that one of these flowers has four petals, which is “normal,” and the other has five. So in the name of science, here’s my blurry photo.