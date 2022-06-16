Previous
kicking off summer vacation by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3263

kicking off summer vacation

Tuna sandwiches, dill pickle chips, sewing, and a movie at my friend Melissa’s house.
16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
