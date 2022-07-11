Previous
my “garden” by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3287

my “garden”

Came back from my vacation and my plants were all still alive. Major miracle. Look at the plants, not the weeds (someone else takes care of that — and not very well I might add).
11th July 2022 11th Jul 22

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
