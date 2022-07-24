Previous
Next
100-day project is finished! by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3301

100-day project is finished!

Made a couple changes after I took this photo — changed some buttons after my mom declared one of them “hideous!” and added a few more buttons, but it’s essentially finished in this photo.
24th July 2022 24th Jul 22

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
904% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise