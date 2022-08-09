Previous
Next
flattening a new rug for our quiet corner by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3317

flattening a new rug for our quiet corner

It’s made out of some weird foam stuff.
9th August 2022 9th Aug 22

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
908% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise