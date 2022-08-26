Previous
swamp cicada by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3334

swamp cicada

This one must have been lost . . . school isn’t really that close to the river.
26th August 2022 26th Aug 22

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
Nick
Woah! I don't think I've ever seen on like this before. Very cool
August 28th, 2022  
marie-elizabeth
@ne585 Me neither! A parent said the green ones are rare? We definitely see the ones with red eyes around here.
August 28th, 2022  
