getting ready to enter the state fair by wiesnerbeth
getting ready to enter the state fair

These all need sleeves. Due Saturday — I like to make decisions at the last minute so I can run around like a headless chicken while simultaneously talking myself both in and out of whatever I decided to do.
31st August 2022 31st Aug 22

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
915% complete

View this month »

