the daladala bus is finally finished by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3361

the daladala bus is finally finished

Thank goodness many children ignored my directions to “not make a tiny zombie head,” otherwise I never would have fit them all on. Took me and my friend Maricelis two weeks to put it up. Spatial things are not my forte.
22nd September 2022 22nd Sep 22

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
