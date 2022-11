quilt color inspiration

These three books all arrived in the past two days, just as I was thinking about the color palette for the Sarah Fielke block-of-the-month I’ll be starting in January. Seems like a sign. The quilt is based on “The Secret Garden” and the book on the bottom, “The Tarnished Garden” is a fantasy retelling of the same. Definitely a sign. I haven’t read “The Tarnished Garde” yet though. I hope I love it.