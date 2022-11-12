Previous
getting ice cream in brooklyn by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3412

getting ice cream in brooklyn

Half a scoop of cinnamon and Black Sea salted caramel and half a scoop of toasted nutmeg plus a chai molasses cookie. Good thing we walked 7 miles.
12th November 2022 12th Nov 22

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
