my ornament for the exchange by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3422

my ornament for the exchange

I actually made the same ornament for last year’s exchange. I’ll have to step up my game next year.
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
