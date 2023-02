i’m sure this is terrible for you

“Brunch With Babs” pizza soup — so easy and it made a bunch so I froze some the first time I made it and was so excited when I could dig it out on this gray day. I made some homemade croutons from a leftover sesame seed bagel mixed with some Italian seasoning and Parmesan. May have gone overboard on the shredded mozzarella but hey, it’s a holiday.