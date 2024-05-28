Previous
counting down the days by wiesnerbeth
counting down the days

Two weeks to go so we’re playing with blocks. Today is the first time anyone made anything other than a house or castle with the magnetic tiles.
28th May 2024

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
