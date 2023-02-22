Previous
Next
tomorrow’s lunch by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3514

tomorrow’s lunch

A oddish combination — almond butter, apples, arugula, and brie. Except I don’t like brie so mine is havarti. From the cookbook “Lunch at the Shop” —one of my Christmas presents from Nick.
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
963% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise