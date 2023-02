rose of sharon

Today’s my mom’s 89th birthday. Seemed serendipitous that I would see an antique quilt with her name while at the Mid-Atlantic Quilt Festival in Hampton. It was made by Susie Virginia Cline Strickler around 1870. Here’s another fun coincidence— my mom’s sister’s name is Sue (but my dad always called her Susie) and her mother’s name was Virginia. Seems like a sign, but of what I have no clue — maybe just to call her? (I did!) Note: none of my Sharon, Susie, or Virginia are (or were) quilters.