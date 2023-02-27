worth the wait

It took me weeks to have all the components and the right “equipment” (i.e. cupcake liners) at the same time and it only had four ingredients — melting chocolate, cinnamon snickerdoodle almond butter (from Groundup), raspberries, and honey. My friend from the peanut butter cup taste off rated them “weird” and “ok except for the raspberries oozing out.” My friend Maricelis and I ate all the rest with some salt sprinkled on top and found them divine. We’re going to quit our jobs and open up a candy shop.