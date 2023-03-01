Previous
visiting a new tree by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3521

visiting a new tree

Read my first grade group one of my favorite books — “Apple and Magnolia” by Laura Gehl — and then went out to look at the magnolia trees. I had fun.
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
Diane ace
I'll bet the kids had fun, too. Love these trees.
March 4th, 2023  
