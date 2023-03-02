Previous
Next
our school nurse has lego flowers by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3522

our school nurse has lego flowers

2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
965% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane ace
How neat! Very impressed that you have a school nurse. Here, the last time I asked, nurses had to cover several schools.
March 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise