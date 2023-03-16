Previous
new pattern labels by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3536

new pattern labels

Five out of seven sheets printed slightly off. Probably user error. Also par for the course. They will just have to be funky.
16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian.
