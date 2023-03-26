skunk cabbage

Nick was in town and I convinced all three of my kids to schlep up to Catoctin Mountain because I wanted to see if the hepaticas were blooming (a little early but I saw three small ones) and it once again became clear that I’m more interested in taking pictures of wildflowers than my children. But in their defense, the wildflowers don’t complain about how they look or that I’m taking to long or that one person looks good and the other two don’t. Also, I’d never actually seen skunk cabbage in “bloom” before. So it had to be documented.