star violets

Not the best photo (I tried, but they’re so tiny). I’ve never seen bluets this color before — the ones I usually see are larger with white in the center. Also have never seen them growing at Occoquan Bay before. After a bit of research on wildflower.org I think this is Houstonia pusilla and the one I usually find is Houstonia caerula. Maybe there’s still hope for my botany career. Unless, of course, I’m totally wrong. Always a possibility.