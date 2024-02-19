Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3876
koi pond
Meeting Sundeep and Meredith at Peet’s Coffee. Isn’t it too cold for them? And the parking lot seemed like a strange location for a koi pond, especially since this Peet’s is all alone on the side of Route 1 near a bunch of used car dealerships.
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
marie-elizabeth
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
3876
photos
9
followers
5
following
1061% complete
View this month »
3869
3870
3871
3872
3873
3874
3875
3876
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
19th February 2024 10:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close