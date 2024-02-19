Previous
koi pond by wiesnerbeth
koi pond

Meeting Sundeep and Meredith at Peet’s Coffee. Isn’t it too cold for them? And the parking lot seemed like a strange location for a koi pond, especially since this Peet’s is all alone on the side of Route 1 near a bunch of used car dealerships.
marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
