i'm in raleigh!!!
i'm in raleigh!!!

One of my favorite quilts from Quilt Con!! This is called “Ode to Mary Blair” made by Corrine Sovey.
24th February 2024 24th Feb 24

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
