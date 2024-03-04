Previous
fabric kit from tia curtis by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3890

fabric kit from tia curtis

The watercolor of the cat and the sticker were a bonus. I don’t usually buy kits but the blues in here (hard to see under the cat!) were just too pretty to pass up.
