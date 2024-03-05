Previous
oldie by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3891

oldie

Made this at least 10 years ago. Maybe even 15. It’s part of a set of Baltimore album-type blocks that I designed but I never really liked how this one looked with the others. Dug it out to try something new with it.
5th March 2024 5th Mar 24

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
Diane ace
I like it
March 7th, 2024  
