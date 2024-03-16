Previous
things you learn from instagram by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3902

things you learn from instagram

The Guterman thread spools have a secret compartment where you can store needles. Or spy notes, I think.
16th March 2024 16th Mar 24

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
