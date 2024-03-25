Previous
doing puzzles at the laundromat with my mom by wiesnerbeth
doing puzzles at the laundromat with my mom

Even though it took over an hour to wash and dry my quilt, we did not make much progress on the puzzle. Though I do applaud the laundromat for entertaining us. Note: the Lego man was in the bag with the puzzle pieces. No picture of the puzzle.
marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
