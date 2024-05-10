Previous
the mountain laurel is in bloom! by wiesnerbeth
the mountain laurel is in bloom!

Found a hidden stand of it next to the parking lot at school. Now to get Angie to dig some up and pot it for us.
marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
