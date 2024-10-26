Previous
Pre Wedding Anniversary Day by wincho84
Pre Wedding Anniversary Day

Scouty morning run to the folks. Followed by an evening cooking. Wellington with all the trimmings.
26th October 2024

Tim Winch

