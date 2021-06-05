Previous
Manawatu Gorge by yaorenliu
Photo 2397

Manawatu Gorge

Walk 22km. The forest is beautiful, As this is a family trip, a quick snapping is all I can do.
5th June 2021 5th Jun 21

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
