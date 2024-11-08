Sign up
Previous
Photo 3649
Man with his dog and ...
a lady.
The lens is so distorted.
8th November 2024
8th Nov 24
3
1
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
3767
photos
152
followers
90
following
999% complete
3642
3643
3644
3645
3646
3647
3648
3649
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Diana
ace
Great candid capture, that lady looks pretty bored ;-)
November 8th, 2024
Steve
ace
Good shot, I like the harness on the dog, much better
November 8th, 2024
bkb in the city
ace
Great capture
November 8th, 2024
