Man with his dog and ... by yaorenliu
Photo 3649

Man with his dog and ...

a lady.

The lens is so distorted.
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
999% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
Great candid capture, that lady looks pretty bored ;-)
November 8th, 2024  
Steve ace
Good shot, I like the harness on the dog, much better
November 8th, 2024  
bkb in the city ace
Great capture
November 8th, 2024  
