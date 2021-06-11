Previous
Polyphony by yaorenliu
Polyphony

Multi-exposures shot inspired by Paul Klee ( https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45136/new-artist-challenge-paul-klee-!).

His music training has a strong influence on his painting. Here is the link ( https://mymodernmet.com/paul-klee-art-and-music/) about his polyphonic paintings.

if you are interested in polyphonic music, this is an excellent short clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fGPnU_bNh5s
11th June 2021 11th Jun 21

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Suzanne ace
This is wonderful. How did you do it? Where is it? MY mind spinning with questions???
June 11th, 2021  
Yao RL
@ankers70 It is an enclosed fountain I have never noticed at Wellington waterfront, There are coloured tiles inside. I took 3 shots overlapping using camera's inbuilt function.
June 11th, 2021  
