Multi-exposures shot inspired by Paul Klee ( https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45136/new-artist-challenge-paul-klee-!). His music training has a strong influence on his painting. Here is the link ( https://mymodernmet.com/paul-klee-art-and-music/) about his polyphonic paintings.if you are interested in polyphonic music, this is an excellent short clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fGPnU_bNh5s