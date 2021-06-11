Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2403
Polyphony
Multi-exposures shot inspired by Paul Klee (
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45136/new-artist-challenge-paul-klee-!).
His music training has a strong influence on his painting. Here is the link (
https://mymodernmet.com/paul-klee-art-and-music/)
about his polyphonic paintings.
if you are interested in polyphonic music, this is an excellent short clip:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fGPnU_bNh5s
11th June 2021
11th Jun 21
Yao RL
@yaorenliu
Tags
ac-klee
Suzanne
ace
This is wonderful. How did you do it? Where is it? MY mind spinning with questions???
June 11th, 2021
Yao RL
@ankers70
It is an enclosed fountain I have never noticed at Wellington waterfront, There are coloured tiles inside. I took 3 shots overlapping using camera's inbuilt function.
June 11th, 2021
