Hail - Polar Blast by yaorenliu
Photo 2421

Hail - Polar Blast

Got to get up about 2am to document this hail storm.
29th June 2021 29th Jun 21

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
kali ace
we are having beautiful weather here today, but it is a bit nippy!
June 29th, 2021  
