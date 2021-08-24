Previous
My Mask by yaorenliu
Last week this time, We have one case, the entire country got into the total lockdown, today we have 148 covid cases. My daily routine becomes morning - work at home, Lunch time - put up mask, go for a run, wash mask and back to work..
Yao RL

@yaorenliu
