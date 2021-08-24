Sign up
Photo 2477
My Mask
Last week this time, We have one case, the entire country got into the total lockdown, today we have 148 covid cases. My daily routine becomes morning - work at home, Lunch time - put up mask, go for a run, wash mask and back to work..
24th August 2021
24th Aug 21
Yao RL
@yaorenliu
