Matariki Crowd by yaorenliu
Photo 2782

Matariki Crowd

Here is the crowd gathering to celebrate the Matariki (the Māori New Year) at Wellington waterfront last night
25th June 2022 25th Jun 22

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
