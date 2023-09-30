Previous
September hands - 30 and DONE! by yaorenliu
Photo 3244

September hands - 30 and DONE!

I thought that I set myself an impossible project. I am pleased that I have done it. Trying to avoid hands with phone is a tough job these day.
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
888% complete

Photo Details

kali ace
it was very interesting
September 29th, 2023  
