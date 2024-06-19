Previous
Inspired by Thomas Vanoost by yaorenliu
Inspired by Thomas Vanoost

I hope I know how to blend in PS, it is hard to achieve Thomas Vanoost's style by just using in-camera multi-exposures function

For Artist Challenge:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49409/new-artist-challenge-thomas-vanoost
19th June 2024

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Helen Westerbeke
so cool, love it
June 19th, 2024  
