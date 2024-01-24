Previous
Steelblue Ladybird by yaorenliu
111 / 365

Steelblue Ladybird

24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
30% complete

Rob Falbo
A W E S OM E !!!
January 24th, 2024  
Bec
Cool. I’ve never seen one like this - apparently they are native to Australia and NZ but are quite rare. Nice find.
January 24th, 2024  
Helen Westerbeke
so cool, on the precipice
January 24th, 2024  
Maggiemae
She could be speeding in the Nevernever lands! Such a good shot! fav
January 24th, 2024  
