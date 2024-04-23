Sign up
Photo 3450
Photo 3450
April Bird - 23
Common Starling (Maori Name: Tāringi)
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
4
4
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
3563
photos
151
followers
92
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments: 4
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
23rd April 2024 3:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Annie D
ace
wow! great flight image
April 23rd, 2024
eDorre
ace
Great catch and neat composition
April 23rd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Great action shot I really like the ‘in flight’ capture.
April 23rd, 2024
Brian
ace
Superb bif shot 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
April 23rd, 2024
