April Bird - 23 by yaorenliu
April Bird - 23

Common Starling (Maori Name: Tāringi)
23rd April 2024 23rd Apr 24

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Annie D ace
wow! great flight image
April 23rd, 2024  
eDorre ace
Great catch and neat composition
April 23rd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Great action shot I really like the ‘in flight’ capture.
April 23rd, 2024  
Brian ace
Superb bif shot 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
April 23rd, 2024  
