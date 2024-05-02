Sign up
Photo 3459
Experiencing Melbourne - 2
2nd May 2024
2nd May 24
5
4
Yao RL
Christina
ace
What a shame this mural has been graffitied all over - it's difficult to make out the meaning but looks like its in keeping with the protests over there.
May 2nd, 2024
Wylie
ace
So disrespectful of one artist for another! Disappointing.
May 2nd, 2024
Annie D
ace
it is so disrespectful
May 2nd, 2024
Brian
ace
A shame. Well captured
May 2nd, 2024
Babs
ace
Shame about the tagging all over the artwork
May 2nd, 2024
