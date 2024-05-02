Previous
Experiencing Melbourne - 2 by yaorenliu
Photo 3459

Experiencing Melbourne - 2

2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

Yao RL

Christina ace
What a shame this mural has been graffitied all over - it's difficult to make out the meaning but looks like its in keeping with the protests over there.
May 2nd, 2024  
Wylie ace
So disrespectful of one artist for another! Disappointing.
May 2nd, 2024  
Annie D ace
it is so disrespectful
May 2nd, 2024  
Brian ace
A shame. Well captured
May 2nd, 2024  
Babs ace
Shame about the tagging all over the artwork
May 2nd, 2024  
