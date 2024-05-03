Previous
Experiencing Melbourne - 3 by yaorenliu
Photo 3460

Experiencing Melbourne - 3

Melbourne common bird is so beautiful, it has its eyes on my pizza.
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
947% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Is this a mynah bird? looks a bit like it - noisy and aggressive - you might have to fight for your pizza!
May 3rd, 2024  
Yao RL ace
@maggiemae Yes, it is mynah, and I was super vigilante.
May 3rd, 2024  
Brian ace
Pesky birds here. I like your POV choice.
May 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise