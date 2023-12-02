Previous
December Life - Non Human - 2 by yaorenliu
Photo 3307

December Life - Non Human - 2

Poor Frances, suffering from broken nose, Vet think it is cancer. So sorry to see her like this.
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
So sorry too. Good thoughts for Frances.
December 2nd, 2023  
*lynn ace
poor kitty
December 2nd, 2023  
Cordiander
My cat Klementine had that too. It's so sad
December 2nd, 2023  
