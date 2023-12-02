Sign up
Previous
Photo 3307
December Life - Non Human - 2
Poor Frances, suffering from broken nose, Vet think it is cancer. So sorry to see her like this.
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
3
0
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
3412
photos
151
followers
91
following
906% complete
3300
3301
3302
3303
3304
3305
3306
3307
Views
11
Comments
3
365
NIKON D800
2nd December 2023 2:45pm
eDorre
ace
So sorry too. Good thoughts for Frances.
December 2nd, 2023
*lynn
ace
poor kitty
December 2nd, 2023
Cordiander
My cat Klementine had that too. It's so sad
December 2nd, 2023
