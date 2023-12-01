Previous
December Life - No Human - 1 by yaorenliu
December Life - No Human - 1

This month, I will concentrate on anything alive but not human, hopefully not bugs too, because bugs will be my January subject as what I did last year.
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
amyK
Amazing in-flight capture
December 1st, 2023  
