Garden Bug Count - 1 by yaorenliu
Photo 3337

Garden Bug Count - 1

Last Year, I surprised myself that I found so many different bugs in my garden. I am doing the bug hunt this summer again.

I think I got more than 60 different insects last year.

Damselfly
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
View this month »

Christina ace
Oh what fun - this one is winking at you!
January 1st, 2024  
kali ace
using his windshield wipers :)
January 1st, 2024  
Steve ace
Woooooooooooooow - great shot :)
January 1st, 2024  
Cordiander
Admirable! He closely observe your action ;-)
January 1st, 2024  
